TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A train running on theRuiyuan (瑞源) to Guanshan (關山) line in Taitung unexpectedly struck and killed four cows that had wandered near the tracks.



The accident occurred late in the evening on Sunday at 11:55 p.m. A Juguang (莒光) No. 655 train moving north struck and killed four cows that were grazing on the tracks.



A CNA report says that the train was only delayed by about 35 minutes after making the report. Railway police arrived at the scene at 1:40 a.m. and had completed their survey by 2:14 a.m.



The owner of the cows, a man surnamed Chen (陳) was contacted around 3 a.m. in the morning. He is being investigated for the crime of endangering the public, and the case has been transferred to the Taitung District Prosecutor’s Office, reports CNA.