KAMAISHI, Japan (AP) — Japan has opened a new stadium for the 2019 Rugby World Cup on the site of a school that was destroyed by a devastating tsunami in 2011.

About 6,500 fans turned out Sunday for a memorial match in the small coastal city of Kamaishi to honor the victims of the tsunami.

The Rugby World Cup will be held at 12 venues around Japan. Two matches will be played at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, the only new one built for next year's tournament.

The 2011 tsunami killed more than 18,000 people along Japan's northeastern coast, including more than 1,000 in Kamaishi.