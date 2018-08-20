  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/08/20 09:50
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Racing Club 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
San Martin 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Santa Fe 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Aldosivi 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Banfield 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Gimnasia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
San Lorenzo 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Tigre 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Lanus 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Atletico Tucuman 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Defensa y Justicia 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Colon 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Belgrano 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
River Plate 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
Independiente 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Huracan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Argentinos Jrs 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Patronato Parana 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Newell's 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
San Martin de T. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Talleres 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Tuesday, Aug. 14

Atletico Tucuman 2, Racing Club 2

Friday, Aug. 17

Talleres 0, Rosario Central 1

Saturday, Aug. 18

Newell's 2, Independiente 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Banfield 1, Gimnasia 0

Argentinos Jrs 0, Godoy Cruz 0

River Plate 0, Belgrano 0

Sunday, Aug. 19

San Martin 1, Patronato Parana 0

Colon 2, Tigre 2

Aldosivi 2, Huracan 1

San Lorenzo 2, Lanus 2

Racing Club 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Monday, Aug. 20

Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors 1830 GMT

San Martin de T. vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT

Friday, Aug. 24

Belgrano vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Racing Club 2200 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 25

Atletico Tucuman vs. Colon 0000 GMT

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Talleres 1830 GMT

Tigre vs. San Martin 2045 GMT

River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs 2300 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 26

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield 1400 GMT

Lanus vs. Aldosivi 1830 GMT

Rosario Central vs. San Martin de T. 2045 GMT

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Monday, Aug. 27

Godoy Cruz vs. Newell's 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo 0000 GMT