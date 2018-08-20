BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|x-Washington
|22
|12
|.647
|1
|x-Connecticut
|21
|13
|.618
|2
|Chicago
|13
|21
|.382
|10
|New York
|7
|27
|.206
|16
|Indiana
|6
|28
|.176
|17
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|26
|8
|.765
|—
|x-Phoenix
|20
|14
|.588
|6
|x-Los Angeles
|19
|15
|.559
|7
|x-Minnesota
|18
|16
|.529
|8
|x-Dallas
|15
|19
|.441
|11
|Las Vegas
|14
|20
|.412
|12
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Saturday's Games
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Phoenix 96, New York 85
Indiana 97, Chicago 92
Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78
Seattle 84, Dallas 68
Minnesota 88, Washington 83
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<