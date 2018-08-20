BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|x-Washington
|22
|11
|.667
|½
|x-Connecticut
|21
|13
|.618
|2
|Chicago
|13
|20
|.394
|9½
|New York
|7
|27
|.206
|16
|Indiana
|5
|28
|.152
|17½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|25
|8
|.758
|—
|x-Phoenix
|20
|14
|.588
|5½
|x-Los Angeles
|19
|15
|.559
|6½
|x-Minnesota
|17
|16
|.515
|8
|x-Dallas
|15
|18
|.455
|10
|Las Vegas
|14
|20
|.412
|11½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Saturday's Games
Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86
Indiana 97, Chicago 92
Phoenix 96, New York 85
Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled