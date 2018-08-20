BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/20 08:05
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 23 11 .676
x-Washington 22 11 .667 ½
x-Connecticut 21 13 .618 2
Chicago 13 20 .394
New York 7 27 .206 16
Indiana 5 28 .152 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 25 8 .758
x-Phoenix 20 14 .588
x-Los Angeles 19 15 .559
x-Minnesota 17 16 .515 8
x-Dallas 15 18 .455 10
Las Vegas 14 20 .412 11½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86

Indiana 97, Chicago 92

Phoenix 96, New York 85

Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled