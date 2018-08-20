  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/20 08:03
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 23 11 .676
x-Washington 22 11 .667 ½
x-Connecticut 21 13 .618 2
Chicago 13 20 .394
New York 7 27 .206 16
Indiana 5 28 .152 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 25 8 .758
x-Phoenix 20 14 .588
x-Los Angeles 19 15 .559
x-Minnesota 17 16 .515 8
x-Dallas 15 18 .455 10
Las Vegas 14 20 .412 11½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86

Phoenix 96, New York 85

Atlanta 93, Las Vegas 78

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled