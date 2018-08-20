INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sung Hyun Park erased a two-shot deficit over the final four holes and birdied the first hole of a playoff with Lizette Salas on Sunday to win the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

The two-time major champion from South Korea reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the world with her third LPGA Tour victory of the season and fifth of her career.

Park closed with a 4-under 68 to match Salas at 23-under 265 at Brickyard Crosssing.

Salas appeared to be in control until hitting tee shots into the rough on the final two holes. She bogeyed No. 17 to fall into a tie with Park and missed a short birdie putt on No. 18. In the playoff, the American slid a longer birdie putt just left of the hole.

Park then knocked her putt on No. 18 right into the center of the cup.

Salas has not won on tour since the 2014 Kingsmill Championship.

South Korea's Amy Yang was third, a shot back after a 69.