WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Manchester City delivered yet another reminder that it is the team to beat in the Premier League this season. On Sunday's evidence, winning the league title looks beyond Manchester United. A few hours after City thrashed Huddersfield 6-1, with a hat trick by Sergio Aguero, United slumped to a 3-2 loss at Brighton. By Steve Douglas.

— With:

SOC--MAN UNITED-WOMEN'S TEAM — Man United women's team off to winning start.

SOC--ENGLAND-WEEKEND WATCH

David Silva looks to be over his personal anguish that blighted the second half of last season and he will be a key player for Manchester City in its Premier League title defense. By Steve Douglas.

ASIAN GAMES ROUNDUP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — After waiting so long to win this title, Sun Yang really wanted to see his flag flying at the Asian Games. China's greatest swimmer finally won the 200-meter freestyle gold and everything was going to plan until he was standing atop the podium and a technical malfunction resulted in the flags of the three medalists crashing to the ground. Sun got off the podium, walked to some officials and demanded they do it again. By John Pye.

— With:

BKO--ASIAN GAMES-CLARKSON — Clarkson: Being Philippines flagbearer ranks with NBA finals. By Stephen Wade.

TEN--CINCINNATI

MASON, Ohio — Novak Djokovic finally mastered the one tournament that's eluded him, beating nemesis Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday for his first Western & Southern Open championship. In the women's bracket, top-ranked Simona Halep let a match point slip away and Kiki Bertens rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2 victory in her first hard-court final. By Joe Kay.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Gareth Bale is doing his part to help Real Madrid get over Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. Bale scored in Madrid's Spanish league opener and set up the other goal in a 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday. By Tales Azzoni.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Edin Dzeko scored a late stunning goal to snatch a 1-0 win for Roma at Torino in their opening Serie A game on Sunday. By Daniella Matar.

— With:

SOC--LAZIO-SEXISM — Lazio 'ultra' fans want no women in stadium 'sacred space'.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Nimes showed a rattled Marseille it belongs back in the French top flight with a high-octane 3-1 win on Sunday. The last time the teams met in the first division was 25 years ago — and in the year Marseille won the Champions League. By Jerome Pugmire.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Rhine rivals Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne scored 20 goals between them to advance from the first round of the German Cup on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey.

SOC--JAPANESE ROUNDUP

TOKYO — J-League table-toppers Sanfrecce Hiroshima saw their lead whittled down to six points in a home defeat to their nearest challengers, Kawasaki Frontale, on Sunday.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

NOTTINGHAM, England — India tightened its grip on the third test Sunday by taking 10 England wickets in one session before reaching 124-2 by the close to hold a formidable lead of 292 runs after two days.

GLF--WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Brandt Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his ninth PGA Tour title, four days after opening with an 11-under 59. By Joedy McCreary.

GLF--US AMATEUR

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win the U.S. Amateur, beating UCLA sophomore Devon Bling 6 and 5 on Sunday to cap a dominant week at Pebble Beach. By Josh Dubow.

GLF--NORDEA MASTERS

MOLNDAL, Sweden — Paul Waring of England captured his first European Tour title at the 200th attempt by beating Thomas Aiken in a playoff to win the Nordea Masters on Sunday.

