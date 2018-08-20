Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|001—2
|4
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
D.Castillo, Beeks (2), Roe (6), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Velazquez, Workman (5), Kelly (7), Hembree (8), Barnes (9) and Swihart. W_Beeks 2-1. L_Velazquez 7-1. Sv_Romo (16). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (24), Wendle (7).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|110
|600
|00x—8
|10
|0
Y.Ramirez, Gilmartin (4), Meisinger (5), Scott (6), Carroll (7), P.Fry (8) and Joseph; Clevinger, Miller (7), Otero (8), Cimber (9) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 9-7. L_Y.Ramirez 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Cabrera (4).
___
|Toronto
|100
|001
|000—
|2
|9
|1
|New York
|600
|004
|00x—10
|12
|0
Borucki, Biagini (1), Shafer (5), Mayza (6), Pannone (6), Clippard (8) and Jansen; J.Happ, Holder (6), Gray (8) and Higashioka. W_J.Happ 14-6. L_Borucki 2-3. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (17), Morales (14). New York, Bird (11).
___
|Kansas City
|060
|000
|000—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|610
|00x—7
|10
|1
Fillmyer, Flynn (4), Hammel (7) and S.Perez; Lopez, Santiago (3), Gomez (7), Cedeno (7), Avilan (8), Vieira (9), J.Fry (9) and Narvaez. W_Santiago 5-3. L_Flynn 3-4. Sv_J.Fry (2). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (9), Merrifield (8), O'Hearn (4). Chicago, Narvaez (6), Garcia (14), Anderson (16).
___
|Detroit
|010
|003
|000—4
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|200
|01x—5
|7
|0
Farmer, Reininger (3), Stumpf (5), A.Wilson (7), Coleman (8) and McCann; Odorizzi, Magill (6), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (8) and Garver. W_Hildenberger 3-3. L_A.Wilson 1-4. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (5), Rosario (22), Kepler (16).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|30x—4
|11
|0
Barria, Buttrey (6), Ramirez (7), Johnson (8) and F.Arcia; Gallardo, Moore (7), Gearrin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Moore 3-6. L_Ramirez 4-4. Sv_Leclerc (5). HRs_Texas, Odor (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|210—
|4
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|007
|002
|20x—11
|17
|2
Suarez, Blach (3), Strickland (6), Black (7), d'Arnaud (8) and Hundley; L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Peralta (9) and Casali. W_L.Castillo 7-10. L_Suarez 4-9. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (27), Peraza (8).
___
|Miami
|003
|052
|110—12
|17
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|000—
|1
|2
|2
Urena and Holaday; G.Gonzalez, Holland (5), Milone (6) and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Urena 4-12. L_G.Gonzalez 7-10. HRs_Miami, Riddle (7), Galloway (1), Realmuto (16).
___
|Colorado
|012
|000
|001—4
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
Marquez, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters, Iannetta; A.Sanchez, Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Brach (9) and Flowers. W_Marquez 11-9. L_A.Sanchez 6-4. Sv_W.Davis (35). HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu (11), Story (26).
___
|Milwaukee
|002
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
Chacin, Jeffress (7), Hader (9) and Kratz; Gant, Cecil (5), Ross (6), Mayers (9) and Molina. W_Chacin 13-4. L_Gant 5-5. Sv_Hader (10). HRs_St. Louis, Wisdom (1).
___
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|00—1
|8
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000
|01—2
|8
|1
Quintana, Edwards Jr. (6), Cishek (8), Strop (9), Kintzler (11) and Contreras; Taillon, Santana (7), Kela (8), Vazquez (9), Rodriguez (10) and E.Diaz. W_Rodriguez 3-2. L_Kintzler 1-3. HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (22). Pittsburgh, Frazier (5).