BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/20 05:13
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 11 .667
x-Washington 22 11 .667
x-Connecticut 21 13 .618
Chicago 13 20 .394 9
New York 7 26 .212 15
Indiana 5 28 .152 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 25 8 .758
x-Phoenix 19 14 .576 6
x-Los Angeles 19 15 .559
x-Minnesota 17 16 .515 8
x-Dallas 15 18 .455 10
Las Vegas 14 19 .424 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 115, Indiana 106, 2OT

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 86

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled