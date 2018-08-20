Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 010 000 001—2 4 1 Boston 000 000 000—0 2 0

D.Castillo, Beeks (2), Roe (6), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Sucre; Velazquez, Workman (5), Kelly (7), Hembree (8), Barnes (9) and Swihart. W_Beeks 2-1. L_Velazquez 7-1. Sv_Romo (16). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (24), Wendle (7).

___

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 9 2 Cleveland 110 600 00x—8 10 0

Y.Ramirez, Gilmartin (4), Meisinger (5), Scott (6), Carroll (7), Fry (8) and Joseph; Clevinger, Miller (7), Otero (8), Cimber (9) and Perez. W_Clevinger 9-7. L_Y.Ramirez 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Cabrera (4).

___

Toronto 100 001 000— 2 9 1 New York 600 004 00x—10 12 0

Borucki, Biagini (1), Shafer (5), Mayza (6), Pannone (6), Clippard (8) and Jansen; Happ, Holder (6), Gray (8) and Higashioka. W_Happ 14-6. L_Borucki 2-3. HRs_Toronto, Grichuk (17), Morales (14). New York, Bird (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 010 000 210— 4 8 1 Cincinnati 007 002 20x—11 17 2

Suarez, Blach (3), Strickland (6), Black (7), d'Arnaud (8) and Hundley; L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Peralta (9) and Casali. W_L.Castillo 7-10. L_Suarez 4-9. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (27), Peraza (8).

___

Miami 003 052 110—12 17 0 Washington 001 000 000— 1 2 2

Urena and Holaday; G.Gonzalez, Holland (5), Milone (6) and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Urena 4-12. L_G.Gonzalez 7-10. HRs_Miami, Riddle (7), Galloway (1), Realmuto (16).

___

Colorado 012 000 001—4 8 1 Atlanta 100 001 000—2 6 0

Marquez, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters, Iannetta; Sanchez, Biddle (7), Winkler (8), Brach (9) and Flowers. W_Marquez 11-9. L_Sanchez 6-4. Sv_W.Davis (35). HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu (11), Story (26).