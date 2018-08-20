ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron is getting a second opinion to determine the severity of an injury to his throwing shoulder. And veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams is in jeopardy of missing the start of the regular season with a knee injury.

Coach Sean McDermott declined to provide much more detail Sunday, shortly before the Bills returned to practice two days after both players were hurt in the first half of a 19-17 preseason victory at Cleveland.

McDermott said he couldn't provide an update on McCarron because tests on his right shoulder weren't "totally conclusive." As for Williams, the coach listed the starter as being week to week.

What's clear is that McCarron's injury opens the door for either rookie first-round draft pick, John Allen, or returning backup, Nathan Peterman, to land the starting job in what's been an offseason-long competition.

