NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Scores Sunday at stumps on the second day of the third test between England and India at Trent Bridge:

India 329 (Virat Kohli 97, Ajinkya Rahane 81; James Anderson 3-64) and 124-2 (Shikhar Dhawan 44) leads England 161 (Jos Buttler 39; Hardik Pandya 5-28) by 292 runs.