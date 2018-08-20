PARIS (AP) — Bordeaux's miserable start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Toulouse on Sunday for a second straight loss.

Two days after coach Gus Poyet was suspended for vehemently accusing the club of selling a player without telling him, Bordeaux lost to midfielder Matthieu Dossevi's winner midway through the second half.

Striker Aaron Leya Iseka put Toulouse in front on the stroke of halftime, before Guinea forward Francois Kamano's 50th-minute goal gave Bordeaux hope.

Also, Senegalese striker Makhtar Gueye's debut goal earned 10-man Saint-Etienne a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg.

Gueye netted in the 88th, four minutes after coming on, with Saint-Etienne trailing to a 55th-minute goal from midfielder Anthony Goncalves.

Saint-Etienne had center half Neven Subotic sent off after 18 minutes.

Strasbourg and Saint-Etienne have four points, while Toulouse has three.

Later Sunday, promoted Nimes take on Marseille 25 years after their last meeting in the top flight.