Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday announced a provisional ceasefire with Taliban militants to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

"The conditional ceasefire will start tomorrow and it will continue as long as the Taliban preserves and respects it," he said in an Afghan Independence Day ceremony in Kabul.

"We call on the leadership of the Taliban to welcome the wishes of Afghans for a long-lasting and real peace," he said.

The Taliban is yet to respond to Ghani's offer. But the militant group in June had surprisingly accepted a ceasefire deal during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The ceasefire, the first in more than 15 years, ended after the Taliban rejected the government's offer to extend it beyond three days.

A senior official in Ghani's office told the Reuters news agency that the latest ceasefire would run for three months, if the Taliban reciprocated.

The ceasefire offer comes days after an intense battle between Afghan forces and the Taliban to control the strategically important city of Ghazni. At least 150 soldiers and 95 civilians were killed in a five-day siege.

ap/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

