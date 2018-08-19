SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — Students in Santa Fe, Texas, will begin a new school year with additional security measures in place following a shooting in May that left 10 people dead.

The school district had metal detectors installed at entrances and hired five additional police officers. A new hallway has been built to redirect traffic away from the art classroom, where authorities say student Dimitrios Pagourtzis (puh-GOR'-chees) opened fire on May 18.

For some students, Monday will be the first time they've been back in class since the shooting, which happened near the end of the school year. The school says it's also hired additional counselors who specialize in trauma to aid students and staff.

A grand jury has indicted Pagourtzis on capital murder charges. He's jailed without bond.