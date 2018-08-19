|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Everton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Man City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Watford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Leicester
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Man United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Burnley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Southampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Wolverhampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Cardiff
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Huddersfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Cardiff 0, Newcastle 0
Tottenham 3, Fulham 1
West Ham 1, Bournemouth 2
Everton 2, Southampton 1
Leicester 2, Wolverhampton 0
Chelsea 3, Arsenal 2
|Sunday, Aug. 19
Man City vs. Huddersfield 1230 GMT
Burnley vs. Watford 1230 GMT
Brighton vs. Man United 1500 GMT
|Monday, Aug. 20
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Middlesbrough
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|10
|Leeds
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|9
|West Brom
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|7
|7
|Aston Villa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|4
|7
|Bolton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Swansea
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Sheffield United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Millwall
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Blackburn
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Brentford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|Wigan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|7
|4
|Preston
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Derby
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Rotherham
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Birmingham
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Stoke
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Bristol City
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2
|Sheffield Wednesday
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Norwich
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|8
|1
|Hull
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Reading
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0
|QPR
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Friday, Aug. 17
Birmingham 0, Swansea 0
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Bristol City 0, Middlesbrough 2
Sheffield United 2, Norwich 1
Millwall 2, Derby 1
Hull 0, Blackburn 1
Wigan 2, Nottingham Forest 2
Reading 0, Bolton 1
West Brom 7, QPR 1
Ipswich 1, Aston Villa 1
Leeds 2, Rotherham 0
Preston 2, Stoke 2
|Sunday, Aug. 19
Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Swansea vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Rotherham vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Derby vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT
QPR vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, Aug. 22
Blackburn vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Millwall 1845 GMT
Norwich vs. Preston 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT
Stoke vs. Wigan 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Peterborough
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|9
|Portsmouth
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|9
|Barnsley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|0
|7
|Walsall
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Doncaster
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|Gillingham
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|AFC Wimbledon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Southend
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Fleetwood Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Sunderland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Scunthorpe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Charlton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Coventry
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Accrington Stanley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Rochdale
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|Burton Albion
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Bradford
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Blackpool
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Plymouth
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Shrewsbury
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Luton Town
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Wycombe
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Oxford United
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Southend 2, Bradford 0
Wycombe 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Barnsley 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Shrewsbury 0, Blackpool 0
Peterborough 3, Luton Town 1
Burton Albion 1, Doncaster 0
Walsall 2, Gillingham 1
Coventry 1, Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 4, Oxford United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Charlton 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Rochdale 2
|Sunday, Aug. 19
Sunderland vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Blackpool vs. Coventry 1845 GMT
Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT
Charlton vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall 1845 GMT
Luton Town vs. Southend 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, Aug. 22
Gillingham vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|7
|Exeter
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|7
|Stevenage
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|Milton Keynes Dons
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Port Vale
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Swindon
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|8
|6
|Forest Green
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|3
|5
|Mansfield Town
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|3
|5
|Colchester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Crewe
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|4
|Yeovil
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|4
|Oldham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Tranmere
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|Bury
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Carlisle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Grimsby Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Cambridge United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|7
|4
|Newport County
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Crawley Town
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Northampton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Notts County
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
|Cheltenham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Macclesfield
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
|0
|Morecambe
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|0
|Friday, Aug. 17
Notts County 0, Yeovil 4
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Grimsby Town 1, Lincoln City 1
Stevenage 1, Morecambe 0
Exeter 1, Newport County 1
Oldham 3, Macclesfield 1
Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 0
Mansfield Town 1, Colchester 1
Bury 1, Forest Green 1
Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1
Swindon 3, Tranmere 2
Crewe 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Northampton 2, Cambridge United 2
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT
Newport County vs. Notts County 1845 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT
Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT
Colchester vs. Crewe 1845 GMT
Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Bury 1845 GMT
Yeovil vs. Oldham 1845 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1845 GMT