  1. Home
  2. World

Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya in new standoff

By  Associated Press
2018/08/19 20:39
Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship in the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue shi

Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship in the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue shi

The Aquarius rescue ship enters the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island

The Aquarius rescue ship enters the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue ship dock on the island

Migrants sit on a bus after they were disembarked from the Aquarius rescue ship at the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agree

Migrants sit on a bus after they were disembarked from the Aquarius rescue ship at the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agree

Migrants sit on a bus after they were disembarked from the Aquarius rescue ship at the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agree

Migrants sit on a bus after they were disembarked from the Aquarius rescue ship at the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agree

Migrants wave from the deck of the Aquarius rescue ship as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the

Migrants wave from the deck of the Aquarius rescue ship as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the

Migrants and members of the crew of the Aquarius rescue ship wave as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed t

Migrants and members of the crew of the Aquarius rescue ship wave as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed t

Migrants and members of the crew of the Aquarius rescue ship wave as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed t

Migrants and members of the crew of the Aquarius rescue ship wave as they enter the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed t

Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship in the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue shi

Migrants disembark from the Aquarius rescue ship in the harbor of Senglea, Malta, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Malta agreed to let the private rescue shi

The aid ship Aquarius pulls into Malta's Grand Harbor Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The vessel, which is operated by the European aid group SOS Mediterran

The aid ship Aquarius pulls into Malta's Grand Harbor Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The vessel, which is operated by the European aid group SOS Mediterran

The aid ship Aquarius pulls into Malta's Grand Harbor Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The vessel, which is operated by the European aid group SOS Mediterran

The aid ship Aquarius pulls into Malta's Grand Harbor Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The vessel, which is operated by the European aid group SOS Mediterran

ROME (AP) — Italy's firebrand interior minister is threatening to return to Libya 177 migrants who have been aboard an Italian coast guard ship for days following another standoff with Malta.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanded Sunday that other European countries take in the migrants after his Maltese counterpart, Michael Farrugia, insisted that the "only solution" is for the Diciotti ship to dock at the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

The Diciotti has been off Lampedusa after rescuing the migrants Aug. 16. Italy asked Malta to take them in, but Malta refused, saying the migrant boat wasn't in distress and that the migrants declined Maltese assistance, preferring to continue toward Italy.

In a tweet Sunday, Farrugia accused Italy of rescuing the migrants in Maltese waters "purely to prevent them from entering Italian waters."