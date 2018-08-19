WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says conserving oil is no longer an economic imperative for the U.S.

The Department of Energy announced the policy shift in a memo made public this month. The memo comes in support of an administration proposal to freeze car mileage standards.

The statement takes note of a shale oil boom that has made the country a contender for title of top global oil producer.

The Energy Department says the boom gives the country more flexibility "to use our oil resources with less concern" for supply or price shocks.

The memo says the Energy Department still believes in the need to use energy "wisely," but doesn't elaborate.

Environmental Defense Fund lawyer Sean Donahue says the policy shift ignores the risk from climate change.