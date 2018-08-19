  1. Home
Heavy rain warning issued for every Taiwan municipality on main island

Hsinchu City and County, Miaoli County, and Taichung City issued extremely heavy rain warnings

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/19 18:12
(Image courtesy of Flickr user: TaiwanSceneryGallery)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain warning, affecting every municipality on Taiwan's main island at 3.45 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Hsinchu City and County, Miali County, and Taichung City are issued extremely heavy rain warnings for today.

Taiwan's weather overnight will be mild, with maximum temperatures in central, east, and north areas, as well as the outlying islands to be between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will be slightly milder in the south, with maximum temperatures expected to be between 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.


CWB rain warning for August 19. 

The rain is expected to be heaviest in Hsinchu City and County, Miali County, and Taichung City, where rainfall is expected to exceed 200 millimeters within 24 hours, or 100 millimeters within three hours, triggering the extremely heavy rain warning (shaded orange in figure above).

The rest of Taiwan's main island (shaded yellow in figure above) is expected to see rainfall exceed 80 millimeters within 24 hours, or 40 millimeters within one hour, triggering the heavy rain warning.

Residents are advised to undertake necessary precautions to prepare for the deluge.
CWB
rain alert
wet weather

