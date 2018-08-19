An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.3 struck the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok on Sunday, causing panic in villages and a number of landslides.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was centered in the northeast of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).

The national disaster agency said it was still assessing the consequences of the quake, but that there had been no reports of casualties or damage.

"The earthquake caused people to panic and flee their houses," spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Metro TV. "We are still checking."

He said landslides had been reported in a national park.

Earthquake-prone region

The island, which is just east of Bali, has been hit by a number of quakes and aftershocks since July 29.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake on August 5 killed 460, flattened tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people.

Damage from the earthquake has been estimated at least 5 trillion rupiah (€298.7 million, $342 million).

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Massive

earthquake off Fiji

Also on Sunday, an earthquake measuring a massive magnitude 8.2 struck in the Pacific Ocean near Fiji and Tonga, which are also on the "Ring of Fire."

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit 361 kilometers (224 miles) east of Fiji's capital, Suva, at a depth of 563 kilometers.

The Fijian government's Seismology Unit issued a statement saying that the earthquake did "not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region due to its deep depth."

Read more: Ring of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake-prone region in the world

tj/jlw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.