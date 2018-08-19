TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A team of three Taiwanese people successfully completed the 2018 Mongol Rally, traveling a non-fixed route from just outside Prague, Czechia to Ulan Ude, Russia in 40 days, reported CNA.

The Taiwanese team named Jia ba (甲飽) completed the 12,869 kilometer journey across central Europe to eastern Siberia via Eurasia for the charity rally.

The Mongol Rally is an annual charity rally, which offers limited structure and support, but gives the promise of adventure instead. The rally has three rules; the car must have an engine capacity less than 1 liter, each team cannot accept outside support, and every team must raise GBP1,000 (NT$39,195) for charity.

Jia ba is comprised of the Taiwanese trio Chiu Yu-hsiang (邱昱翔), Huang Yu-lun (黃昱綸), and Huang I-hsien (黃奕憲). The team bought a 64 horsepower Skoda named "little white" in Czechia, and ended up finishing 54th overall.



(Image courtesy of 2018 蒙古拉力台灣甲飽隊 2018 Mongol Rally Taiwan Jia ba team Facebook)

The team endured a range of difficulties throughout the journey, including an accident in Poland, being rescued in the dessert, getting lost in grasslands, and crashing with a British team.

Chiu told CNA that the rally allowed him to experience different cultures of the region, and for the world to see Taiwan.

He added that the team raised money for the tropical rainforest conservation, and they are making a documentary.



Huang Yu-lun told CNA the team spent many evenings and mornings camping in Mongolia's grasslands, and experienced rain in the dessert. He added that eating horse meat was a memorable experience.

Chiu said that the rally participants met and spoke as if there were no national boundaries, and they have developed long-lasting friendships.



