  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Assoc. says Comfort woman statue in Tainan 'regrettable'

The de facto Japanese embassy in Taiwan says the statue runs counter to the country's 'sincere efforts to redress the issue'

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/19 15:45
The memorial statue in Tainan (Image from the Tainan Association for Comfort Women’s Rights fb page)

The memorial statue in Tainan (Image from the Tainan Association for Comfort Women’s Rights fb page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After a statue dedicated to the Taiwanese “comfort women” of World War 2 was unveiled in Tainan on Tuesday, Aug. 14, the de facto Japanese Embassy in Taiwan has reportedly asked the Kuomintang party to consider removing the statue.

Following the unveiling, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association has asked the KMT to take "appropriate” measures to deal with the statue, which was created by the Tainan Association for Comfort Women’s Rights.

The statue is located on KMT property in the southern Taiwan city, and the Tainan Association for Comfort Women’s Rights reportedly operates with KMT support.

The head of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Mikio Numata, reportedly met with former President Ma Ying-jeou and KMT chair Wu Den-yih on Wednesday, Aug. 15 to discuss the issue, according to the Japan Times.

Ma was also in attendance at the statue’s unveiling and was quoted by CNA as saying that Japan still has not effectively apologized of compensated the “comfort women” for the historical injustice.

Numata expressed disagreement, stating that the statue, similar to those appearing in South Korea, and California, run counter to the diplomatic efforts of Japan’s government to make amends and settle the issue.

The Taipei Women's Rescue Foundation says that over 2,000 Taiwanese women were forced into sexual service for the Japanese Imperial Army during the latter portion of the Japanese colonial period.

The official position of the Japanese government is that the country has effectively apologized and redressed the issue. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the installation of the memorial statue in Tainan was "extremely regrettable."

The Japanese Taiwan Exchange Foundation released a statement following the unveiling of the ceremony which says that Japan has been sincere in its efforts to redress the injustice suffered by the comfort women.

The statement referenced the financial remuneration which the country paid to 13 women who responded to Japan’s offer, and who each received a personal letter of apology from the former Prime Minister.

“Japan recognizes that the issue of comfort women is something that has damaged the honor and dignity of many women. We believe that we have acted with sincerity in our continuing efforts to redress this issue, and we hope for an appropriate evaluation from Taiwanese people,” the statement read.
Japan
comfort women
Tainan
KMT
Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese girl composed Japanese song to introduce Taiwan
Taiwanese girl composed Japanese song to introduce Taiwan
2018/08/16 17:34
KMT candidate's poll backfires, 68% of Taiwanese don't consider themselves Chinese
KMT candidate's poll backfires, 68% of Taiwanese don't consider themselves Chinese
2018/08/16 11:29
Japan considers micro-satellites to observe China’s navy
Japan considers micro-satellites to observe China’s navy
2018/08/15 12:48
Protest in Taipei calls for Japanese recognition of comfort women
Protest in Taipei calls for Japanese recognition of comfort women
2018/08/14 17:57
KMT defends comical 'charging chicken man' mascot, designer comes forward
KMT defends comical 'charging chicken man' mascot, designer comes forward
2018/08/12 12:26