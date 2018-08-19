  1. Home
  2. World

Trains bring drinking water to flooded southern Indian state

By  Associated Press
2018/08/19 15:16
A truck carries people past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and

A truck carries people past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and

A boat carries relief material towards flooded areas in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Rescuers used helic

A boat carries relief material towards flooded areas in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Rescuers used helic

In this image from video, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks out from inside a helicopter to see flood affected areas in Kerala, southern India

In this image from video, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks out from inside a helicopter to see flood affected areas in Kerala, southern India

In this image from video, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks out from inside a helicopter during an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Ke

In this image from video, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks out from inside a helicopter during an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Ke

In this image from video, a man helps explain the terrane below, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks out from inside a helicopter during an a

In this image from video, a man helps explain the terrane below, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks out from inside a helicopter during an a

CHENGANNUR, India (AP) — Indian authorities are bringing drinking water by train to the flooded southern state of Kerala, where over 300 people have died and 300,000 are displaced in the worst flooding in a century.

Weather officials predict more rains across the state until Monday morning.

Indian railway official Milind Deouskar, quoted by the Press Trust of India news agency, says at least two trains carrying about 1.5 million liters (400,000 gallons) of water are moving to the flooded areas from the neighboring states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Thousands of rescuers on Sunday continued efforts to get relief supplies to isolated areas.

More than 1,000 people have died in seven Indian states since the start of this year's monsoon season, including 324 in Kerala.