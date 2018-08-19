JAKARTA(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese athletes Lin Ying-shin and Lu Shao-chuan bags the first gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

They scored a total of 494.1 points in the Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals, breaking the Asian Games record and winning Taiwan's first gold medal at the Asian Games.

A total of 22 countries took part in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. They were at the fifth position during the qualifying round and successfully defeated their arch-rival to bag the gold medal in the finals. Lin Ying-shin and Lu Shao-chuan were leading all the way, eliminating Mongolia, South Korea, India, and China.

The Sports Administration branch in the Ministry of Education says that the training strategy for Taiwan's participation in major international comprehensive sports competitions is to integrate the training systems of major international extensive tournaments, such as the Olympic Games, the Asian Games, and the World University Games, and to integrate the training operations of the various competitions

After training at the National Sports Training Centre after the Rio Olympics held in 2016, the athletes are expected to continue to challenge themselves in major international events and to continue to achieve good results in the future.