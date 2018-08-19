TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan National Orchestra showcased Taiwan's roadside banquet culture with its performance of "Catering Party" (寶島辦桌) at the National Theater in Taipei on Aug. 18-19, reported CNA.

"Catering Party" portrays the story of a shopkeeper named Shih A-wang (師阿旺), and the roadside banquet to celebrate the wedding of his daughter.

Roadside banquets are a unique part of Taiwan's culinary culture, and a popular means to celebrate weddings, social events and religious celebrations. Roadside banquets are frequently put on beside roads, temples or community areas.

Wang Li-an (王立安), director of the performance told CNA that the chefs on stage are members of the Taiwan National Orchestra, who use pots, bowls, pots and utensils as both props and musical instruments.



"Catering Party" dress rehearsal on August 17. (CNA image)

Wang said the use of non-traditional instruments help to convey a variety of different voices and emotions.

Traditional string instrument, Tiexianzai (喇叭弦) are also used during the performance, with Wang saying he hoped to use the instrument to mimic the sound of the human voice.

Taiwan National Orchestra initially performed "Catering Party" in 2016, and due to the positive response, it was put on again in 2017 and 2018.

"Catering Party" was performed at the National Theater in Taipei on Aug. 18 and 19, and will be so be held at the National Taichung Theater on Sept. 22 and 23.