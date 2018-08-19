  1. Home
Minimum wage increase will not hurt business bottom line: NDC

National Development Council says minimum wage increase will boost consumption and not hurt business profitability

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/19 14:26
Shoppers in Ximending Shopping District, Taipei. (Flickr user: Cliffano Subagio)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC, 國家發展委員會) said on Aug. 18 that the planned minimum wage increase should not affect the profits of businesses, reported CNA.

The NDC went on to say that Taiwanese companies saw record profits last year, and the minor increase to the minimum wage is not expected to cause negative effects to the economy as a whole.  

The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) announced on Aug. 16 plans to increase the minimum hourly wage by seven percent to NT$150 (US$4.86), and the minimum monthly salary by five percent to NT$23,100 (US$714). The planned pay increase needs to be passed by the Executive Yuan before it can be entered into force.

The NDC reckons the wage increase will cost employers around NT$39 billion per year, and the deputy head of the NDC, Cheng Chen-mao (鄭貞茂) characterized this cost increase as insignificant, according to CNA.

Cheng said the wage increase will help workers live, and will boost consumption, leading to higher profits for companies.
minimum salary
minimum wage
National Development Council

