  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/08/19 14:03
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 104 407 100 141 .346
JMartinez Bos 117 447 92 149 .333
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 114 471 78 148 .314
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Merrifield KC 119 467 57 141 .302
MSmith TB 111 352 48 106 .301
JoRamirez Cle 120 442 85 133 .301
Simmons LAA 111 419 57 126 .301
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Stanton, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 106; KDavis, Oakland, 95; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Stanton, New York, 79; NCruz, Seattle, 78; Haniger, Seattle, 78; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 76.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 16-6; Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8.