Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 005 001— 6 13 2 New York 213 110 03x—11 11 2

Reid-Foley, Petricka (5), J.Garcia (7), Santos (7), Tepera (8) and Jansen; Severino, Kahnle (6), Holder (6), Britton (7), Betances (8), Cole (9) and Romine, Higashioka. W_Severino 16-6. L_Reid-Foley 0-2. HRs_New York, Bird (10), Gregorius (22), Andujar (20), Stanton (32).

___

Baltimore 003 000 010—4 5 0 Cleveland 000 002 000—2 5 0

Cobb and Wynns; Plutko, Ramirez (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Cobb 4-15. L_Plutko 4-3. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (3), Mullins (1).

___

Houston 000 000 001—1 2 0 Oakland 200 003 02x—7 11 0

Keuchel, Harris (6), Peacock (8) and Stassi; Cahill, Familia (8), Petit (9) and Phegley. W_Cahill 5-2. L_Keuchel 9-10. HRs_Houston, Kemp (5).

___

Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2 5 1 Boston 401 000 00x—5 4 1

Glasnow, Kolarek (7) and Perez; Price, Brasier (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Price 13-6. L_Glasnow 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (37). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (23). Boston, Martinez (38).

___

Kansas City 000 002 001—3 6 0 Chicago 010 000 000—1 9 0

Keller, Flynn (6), McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Maurer (8), W.Peralta (9) and Perez; Covey, Cedeno (6), J.Gomez (8), Avilan (8), Minaya (9) and Smith. W_Keller 6-5. L_Covey 4-10. Sv_W.Peralta (8). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (8). Chicago, Delmonico (5).

___

Detroit 003 030 010—7 6 0 Minnesota 111 000 020—5 11 1

R.Carpenter, VerHagen (6), Alcantara (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (8) and Greiner; Stewart, Duffey (3), May (6), Moya (7), A.Reed (8), Drake (9) and Garver. W_R.Carpenter 1-1. L_Duffey 1-2. Sv_Greene (26). HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (2). Minnesota, Mauer (5), Austin (3), Garver (7), Sano (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 000 100 200—3 7 1 Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 7 2

deGrom and Mesoraco; Arrieta, Garcia (7), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and W.Ramos. W_deGrom 8-7. L_Arrieta 9-8. HRs_New York, Mesoraco (9).

___

San Francisco 000 000 010—1 7 1 Cincinnati 000 321 10x—7 11 1

Bumgarner, Strickland (7), Blach (8) and Posey, Hundley; Harvey, C.Reed (7), Lorenzen (8) and Barnhart. W_Harvey 6-7. L_Bumgarner 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (7), Herrera (3).

___

Chicago 001 000 000—1 6 0 Pittsburgh 030 000 00x—3 8 2

Chatwood, R.Rosario (3), Chavez (5), Kintzler (7), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras; Musgrove, Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 5-7. L_Chatwood 4-6. Sv_Vazquez (27). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (9).

___

Milwaukee 010 000 010—2 6 1 St. Louis 013 002 01x—7 6 1

Miley, Knebel (6), Jennings (7), Burnes (8) and Kratz; Mikolas, Mayers (7), Shreve (8), Poncedeleon (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 13-3. L_Miley 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (19), Shaw (24). St. Louis, Ozuna (15).

___

Colorado 000 000 003 2—5 12 0 Atlanta 002 000 010 0—3 9 0

(10 innings)

Senzatela, McGee (6), Oberg (7), B.Shaw (8), Ottavino (9), W.Davis (10) and Wolters, Iannetta; Foltynewicz, Venters (8), Winkler (8), Minter (9), L.Jackson (9) and Suzuki. W_Ottavino 5-2. L_L.Jackson 1-1. Sv_W.Davis (34). HRs_Colorado, LeMahieu (10).

___

Miami 010 012 001 2—7 11 0 Washington 002 000 201 0—5 10 1

(10 innings)

Chen, Rucinski (6), Guerrero (7), Conley (7), Steckenrider (9), Graves (10) and Realmuto, Holaday; J.Rodriguez, Collins (6), Cordero (6), Grace (8), Miller (8), Glover (10) and Kieboom, Wieters. W_Steckenrider 4-2. L_Glover 0-2. Sv_Graves (1). HRs_Miami, Dietrich (15), Riddle (6). Washington, Eaton (4), Turner (15).

___

Arizona 201 020 100—6 12 1 San Diego 000 330 001—7 9 1

Godley, McFarland (6), Ziegler (7), Bradley (8), Chafin (9), Hirano (9) and J.Murphy; Richard, Maton (6), Stammen (8) and Hedges. W_Stammen 6-2. L_Chafin 1-4.