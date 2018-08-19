JAKARTA(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese athlete Tsai Tse-min(蔡澤民) bagged the first medal for Taiwan by clinching a bronze in the Wushu-Changquan event.

Earlier this morning, he performed 8th in order among 17 contestants. He earned a total of 9.70 points in the Men's Changquan competition of the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta International Expo in Jakarta.

This was the first medal event at the 2018 Asian Games. Changquan(長拳), meaning long fist in Chinese, is considered to contain a balance of hand and foot techniques, but in particular, it is renowned for its impressive acrobatic kicks.

Tsai made his debut at the 2018 Asian Games in bright yellow attire, with the first half of the routine showing high difficulty skills, somersaulting and spinning, and striking in a unique style. In an interview with Tsai, he said,"this(performance) focuses on the intensity, I have to use impressive moves to attract the attention of the judges, and nearing the end of the routine, my physical strength is gradually declining, so I decided to be more conservative with my moves. "

23-year-old Tsai performed well in his event, showing a perfect degree of softness and strength, earning a total score of 9.70 points, which was only second to the athletes from China and Indonesia. Sun Pei-yuan of China won the gold medal with 9.75 points, followed by Edgar Xavier Marvelo from Indonesia with 9.72 points.