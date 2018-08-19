  1. Home
Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/19 11:22
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 15 6 3 48 47 25
Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28
New York City FC 14 6 5 47 48 33
Columbus 11 7 6 39 31 29
Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39
Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42
New England 7 8 8 29 38 38
D.C. United 6 9 6 24 37 39
Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57
Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 39 44
Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 12 6 6 42 45 30
FC Dallas 12 5 6 42 37 30
Los Angeles FC 11 7 6 39 47 39
Real Salt Lake 11 10 5 38 36 44
LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47
Portland 10 6 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26
Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49
Minnesota United 9 13 2 29 38 48
Houston 7 11 6 27 40 36
Colorado 6 12 6 24 31 40
San Jose 3 13 7 16 33 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 14

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday, August 15

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, August 18

Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Montreal 2, Chicago 1

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 22

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 23

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.