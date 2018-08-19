TAIPEI (CNA) -- Rainy and unstable weather was forecast for central and southern Taiwan Sunday, due to the effects of the southwestern winds, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



There will be brief showers or thunderstorms in these regions throughout the day, with some areas to see heavy rain, in particular in the afternoon, CWB forecaster Cheng Chuan-fang (程川芳) said.



Daytime highs will hover between 32-34 degrees Celsius throughout Taiwan, and the weather will be muggy if it does not rain, Cheng said.



On Sunday, Soulik, the 19th tropical storm to form in this year's typhoon season, is moving in a northwestern direction toward Japan, and will not affect Taiwan. But the coastal areas in northern, eastern Taiwan and on the Hengchun Peninsula in the south will see long waves from Monday evening.



Cimaron, the 20th tropical storm of the season, which formed Saturday night off Guam, is forecast to be moving in a west northwestern direction toward Japan, posing no threat to Taiwan.