JAKARTA(Taiwan News)- The opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games was held in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium yesterday(Aug 18) at 7 p.m.

The Asian Games was declared open by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. He made an unorthodox and dramatic entrance to the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium at the start, riding a motorbike onto the stage. The camera then turned, and the president took off his helmet and tidied up in the background, and finally appeared in the VIP seat of the stadium under the escort of his entourage, looking solemn and different from the cool riders who had been riding on the streets before on the video.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said in the opening ceremony speech yesterday,"On behalf of the Indonesian people, we are proud and we are honoured to welcome our special guests from 45 countries." He also mentioned in his speech that he hopes that through the 18th Asian Games, the countries in Asia can show the world that they are united.

Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) carried the flag of the Taiwan team at the 2018 Asian Games Opening Ceremony yesterday.It is the first time since 1998 that a female athlete will carry the flag for the Taiwan team at the Asian Games. A female taekwondo athlete Chen Yi-an (陳怡安) was the flag bearer for Taiwan at the Asian Games in 1998 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

A total of 11 sports teams, including the weightlifting, softball, gymnastics, swimming, equestrian, basketball, wrestling, handball, fencing, wushu and hockey team was present at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium for the opening ceremony. They came in waving the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee flag and raising the (We love Jakarta) banner, which read "We Love Jakarta". The flag also has the word of thanks written in Indonesian-Terima Kasih.

Also, in the opening ceremony held yesterday, North and South Korea marched together under a unified flag, just as how they did at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Games earlier this year. They will compete in the 2018 Asian Games under the unified flag in three sports; lightweight rowing, dragon boat and women's 5x5 basketball. The flag was a unity banner, a light blue representation of the Korean peninsula on a white background.

One of the highlights was also on the Kuwait delegation as the International Olympic Committee had only lifted their suspension two days ago. The Kuwait Olympic Committee was suspended on October 27 in 2015 due to government interference and conflicts in the sports law.

After introducing the participating countries and a series of performances by the organizing country, the two-and-a-half hour open ceremony ends with a burst of fireworks that also marks the start of the two-week tournament to be held in Jakarta and Palembang in Sumatra.

Venues at the 2018 Asian Games will be divided into four clusters, located in South Jakarta, North Jakarta, Jakarta's suburbs and in Palembang. A total number of 462 medal sets will be awarded at the 2018 Asian Games across 47 sports. The 2018 Asian Games are due to run from August 18 to September 2.