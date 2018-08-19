SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of Koreans will participate this week in highly emotional but brief reunions with relatives most haven't seen since the 1950-53 Korean War cemented the division of their peninsula into the North and South.

Many of the elderly family members at the reunions, which will be held at the North's scenic Diamond Mountain resort starting Monday, know that given the fickle nature of ties between the rival Koreas, it could be their last meeting before they die.

One of them, Lee Soo-nam, was 8 when his 19-year-old brother was drafted by the invading North Korean army and hasn't been seen since then.

Lee says, "I'm nervous. I'm still unsure whether this is a dream or reality. I just want to thank him for staying alive all these years."