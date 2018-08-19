  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/19 10:23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 005 001— 6 13 2
New York 213 110 03x—11 11 2

Reid-Foley, Petricka (5), J.Garcia (7), Santos (7), Tepera (8) and Jansen; Severino, Kahnle (6), Holder (6), Britton (7), Betances (8), Cole (9) and Romine, Higashioka. W_Severino 16-6. L_Reid-Foley 0-2. HRs_New York, Bird (10), Gregorius (22), Andujar (20), Stanton (32).

___

Baltimore 003 000 010—4 5 0
Cleveland 000 002 000—2 5 0

Cobb and Wynns; Plutko, Ramirez (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Cobb 4-15. L_Plutko 4-3. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (3), Mullins (1).

___

Houston 000 000 001—1 2 0
Oakland 200 003 02x—7 11 0

Keuchel, Harris (6), Peacock (8) and Stassi; Cahill, Familia (8), Petit (9) and Phegley. W_Cahill 5-2. L_Keuchel 9-10. HRs_Houston, Kemp (5).

___

Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2 5 1
Boston 401 000 00x—5 4 1

Glasnow, Kolarek (7) and Perez; Price, Brasier (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Price 13-6. L_Glasnow 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (37). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (23). Boston, Martinez (38).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 000 100 200—3 7 1
Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 7 2

deGrom and Mesoraco; Arrieta, Garcia (7), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and W.Ramos. W_deGrom 8-7. L_Arrieta 9-8. HRs_New York, Mesoraco (9).

___

San Francisco 000 000 010—1 7 1
Cincinnati 000 321 10x—7 11 1

Bumgarner, Strickland (7), Blach (8) and Posey, Hundley; Harvey, Reed (7), Lorenzen (8) and Barnhart. W_Harvey 6-7. L_Bumgarner 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (7), Herrera (3).

___

Chicago 001 000 000—1 6 0
Pittsburgh 030 000 00x—3 8 2

Chatwood, R.Rosario (3), Chavez (5), Kintzler (7), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras; Musgrove, Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 5-7. L_Chatwood 4-6. Sv_Vazquez (27). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (9).

___

Milwaukee 010 000 010—2 6 1
St. Louis 013 002 01x—7 6 1

Miley, Knebel (6), Jennings (7), Burnes (8) and Kratz; Mikolas, Mayers (7), Shreve (8), Poncedeleon (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 13-3. L_Miley 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (19), Shaw (24). St. Louis, Ozuna (15).