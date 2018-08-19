Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|005
|001—
|6
|13
|2
|New York
|213
|110
|03x—11
|11
|2
Reid-Foley, Petricka (5), Garcia (7), Santos (7), Tepera (8) and Jansen; Severino, Kahnle (6), Holder (6), Britton (7), Betances (8), Cole (9) and Romine, Higashioka. W_Severino 16-6. L_Reid-Foley 0-2. HRs_New York, Bird (10), Gregorius (22), Andujar (20), Stanton (32).
___
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|010—4
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
Cobb and Wynns; Plutko, Ramirez (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Cobb 4-15. L_Plutko 4-3. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (3), Mullins (1).
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|001—1
|2
|0
|Oakland
|200
|003
|02x—7
|11
|0
Keuchel, Harris (6), Peacock (8) and Stassi; Cahill, Familia (8), Petit (9) and Phegley. W_Cahill 5-2. L_Keuchel 9-10. HRs_Houston, Kemp (5).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|1
|Boston
|401
|000
|00x—5
|4
|1
Glasnow, Kolarek (7) and Perez; Price, Brasier (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Price 13-6. L_Glasnow 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (37). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (23). Boston, Martinez (38).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|100
|200—3
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|2
deGrom and Mesoraco; Arrieta, Garcia (7), E.Ramos (8), Neris (9) and W.Ramos. W_deGrom 8-7. L_Arrieta 9-8. HRs_New York, Mesoraco (9).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|321
|10x—7
|11
|1
Bumgarner, Strickland (7), Blach (8) and Posey, Hundley; Harvey, Reed (7), Lorenzen (8) and Barnhart. W_Harvey 6-7. L_Bumgarner 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Peraza (7), Herrera (3).
___
|Chicago
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|030
|000
|00x—3
|8
|2
Chatwood, R.Rosario (3), Chavez (5), Kintzler (7), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras; Musgrove, Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 5-7. L_Chatwood 4-6. Sv_Vazquez (27). HRs_Chicago, Zobrist (9).