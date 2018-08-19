WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The All Blacks and Wallabies have both suffered injury setbacks after their bruising Bledisloe Cup test at Sydney, losing key players for the rematch at Auckland on Saturday.

New Zealand has lost center Ryan Crotty to concussion and winger Rieko Ioane is in doubt for next week's return match with a hamstring injury.

Australia coach Michael Cheika then confirmed on Sunday that star fullback Israel Folau will not play in Auckland after being forced from the field with an ankle injury during the second half of the Wallabies' 38-13 defeat to the All Blacks in Sydney.

"Looked like he rolled it when he went up to catch so we will see after he gets a scan exactly what the diagnosis is," Cheika said.

Jack Maddocks, who scored the Wallabies only try Saturday on debut, may start in Folau's place.

"I would imagine he would be there (but) we've also got Tom Banks, who's an out-and-out fullback so we'll see where we end up," Cheika said.

New Zealand has a 1-0 lead in the three match series and is heavily favored to extend its 16-year hold on the trophy by winning the second test at Auckland where Australia has not won a test since 1986.