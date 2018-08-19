All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York 15 6 3 48 47 25 Atlanta United FC 14 4 6 48 50 28 New York City FC 14 6 5 47 48 33 Columbus 11 7 6 39 31 29 Philadelphia 10 11 3 33 34 39 Montreal 10 13 3 33 33 42 New England 7 8 8 29 38 38 D.C. United 6 9 6 24 37 39 Orlando City 7 15 2 23 37 57 Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 39 44 Chicago 6 15 5 23 36 51 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 12 5 6 42 37 30 Sporting Kansas City 11 6 6 39 42 30 Los Angeles FC 11 7 6 39 47 39 Portland 10 5 7 37 35 31 LA Galaxy 10 9 7 37 48 47 Seattle 10 9 5 35 31 26 Real Salt Lake 10 10 5 35 34 43 Vancouver 9 9 7 34 40 49 Minnesota United 9 13 2 29 38 48 Houston 7 10 6 27 39 34 Colorado 6 12 6 24 31 40 San Jose 3 13 7 16 33 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 14

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday, August 15

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, August 18

Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Montreal 2, Chicago 1

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 9 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 19

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 22

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 23

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.