BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in Buenos Aires to oppose the influence of religion on Argentine politics and encourage people to quit the Roman Catholic Church in the wake of a Senate vote not to legalize some abortions.

Saturday's event, called "Collective Apostasy," centered on a signature drive for Argentines wanting to renounce their affiliation to the church through a form that will be given to the Episcopal Conference in the homeland of Pope Francis.

People formed lines in Buenos Aires and other Argentine cities. Organizers hoped thousands would register their desire that the church not interfere in politics and their names be eliminated from its registries.

"We are receiving the apostasies of all those who want to renounce their ties to the Catholic Church," said organizer Maria Jose Albaya.