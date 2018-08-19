WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

ASIAN GAMES-OPENING CEREMONY

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Thousands of spectators cheered wildly as athletes from the rival Koreas paraded together in a spectacular opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Indonesia on Saturday. The two countries have fielded 60 athletes for combined teams in several sports along with much larger contingents for their respective national squads. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 520 words, photos.

— With:

— ASIAN GAMES-FIRST MEDALS — After the fireworks, 1st medals up for grabs at Asian Games. By John Pye. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

VERONA, Italy — Cristiano Ronaldo had to rely on his teammates to make a winning start to his Juventus career. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Chelsea and Arsenal served up a feast of goals in a thrilling London derby in the Premier League. Across the capital, Harry Kane was happy with just the one goal to end his August hoodoo in England's top division. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 720 words, photos. With separates on Saturday's six EPL games.

BOX--FURY'S COMEBACK

BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Tyson Fury says he has signed the contract. Deontay Wilder said the fight is "official." All it needs now is a time and a place. Fury, the former world heavyweight champion, cleared the way for a fight with Wilder, the current WBC titleholder, by winning the second bout of his comeback on Saturday. SENT: 490 words, photos.

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-ARGENTINA

DURBAN, South Africa — South Africa scored four tries in the second half to come from behind and beat Argentina 34-21 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, avoiding a second straight surprise defeat to the Pumas in Durban. SENT: 680 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

NOTTINGHAM, England — India captain Virat Kohli fell three runs short of a century as India produced an improved batting display to reach 307-6 at stumps on the first day of the third test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday. SENT: 560 words, photos.

TEN--CINCINNATI

MASON, Ohio — Novak Djokovic closed in on the one title that has eluded him, reaching the final of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday with a three-set victory over Marin Cilic. One big hurdle: a potential rematch with Roger Federer, who faced David Goffin in the other semifinal. By Joe Kay. SENT: 490 words, photos. Will be updated with second semifinal.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Barcelona scored its 6,000th goal in the Spanish league after another ingenious strike by Lionel Messi got its title defense off to a winning start. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--MOURINHO-MAN CITY DOCUMENTARY

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggested Premier League rival Manchester City was "disrespectful" and lacking "class" in a behind-the-scenes documentary that was released this week. SENT: 210 words.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — World Cup star Kylian Mbappe's lethal finishing and confusing VAR decisions helped Paris Saint-Germain to a second straight win at the start of its French title defense. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOC--AC MILAN-STRINIC

MILAN — AC Milan and Croatia defender Ivan Strinic will take an unspecified break from football after he was diagnosed with a heart condition. SENT: 110 words, photo.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — A fourth-tier team of amateurs held Bayern Munich scoreless for more than 80 minutes before Robert Lewandowski ended chances of an unlikely upset in the first round of the German Cup on Saturday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 390 words, photos.

ATH--BIRMINGHAM DIAMOND LEAGUE

BIRMINGHAM, England — Christian Coleman hung on to win the men's 100 meters on his return from injury at the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday. SENT: 180 words.

GYM--US CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOSTON — Sam Mikulak soared to his fifth US gymnastics title Saturday, rebounding from a sluggish performance in the opening round to leave little doubt that he's fully recovered from an Achilles injury 18 months ago. BY Will Graves. SENT: 590 words, photos.

GLF--US AMATEUR

PEBBLE BEACH, California — Norway's Viktor Hovland had such an easy time in the quarterfinals and round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur that he didn't even need to play the 13th hole. When he got pushed a bit in the semifinals, Hovland responded. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 600 words, photos.

GLF--NORDEA MASTERS

MOLNDAL, Sweden — Paul Waring of England and Thomas Aiken of South Africa share the lead, three shots clear of their rivals, after the third round of the Nordea Masters on the European Tour on Saturday. SENT: 90 words, photos.

Other stories:

— US--MOUNT WASHINGTON BICYCLE RACE — Massachusetts man wins Mount Washington bike race. SENT: 240 words.

