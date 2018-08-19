  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/19 06:53
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 005 001— 6 13 2
New York 213 110 03x—11 11 2

Reid-Foley, Petricka (5), Garcia (7), Santos (7), Tepera (8) and Jansen; Severino, Kahnle (6), Holder (6), Britton (7), Betances (8), Cole (9) and Romine, Higashioka. W_Severino 16-6. L_Reid-Foley 0-2. HRs_New York, Bird (10), Gregorius (22), Andujar (20), Stanton (32).

___

Baltimore 003 000 010—4 5 0
Cleveland 000 002 000—2 5 0

Cobb and Wynns; Plutko, Ramirez (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Cobb 4-15. L_Plutko 4-3. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (3), Mullins (1).

___

Houston 000 000 001—1 2 0
Oakland 200 003 02x—7 11 0

Keuchel, Harris (6), Peacock (8) and Stassi; Cahill, Familia (8), Petit (9) and Phegley. W_Cahill 5-2. L_Keuchel 9-10. HRs_Houston, Kemp (5).