Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|005
|001—
|6
|13
|2
|New York
|213
|110
|03x—11
|11
|2
Reid-Foley, Petricka (5), Garcia (7), Santos (7), Tepera (8) and Jansen; Severino, Kahnle (6), Holder (6), Britton (7), Betances (8), Cole (9) and Romine, Higashioka. W_Severino 16-6. L_Reid-Foley 0-2. HRs_New York, Bird (10), Gregorius (22), Andujar (20), Stanton (32).
___
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|010—4
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
Cobb and Wynns; Plutko, Ramirez (8), Otero (9) and Gomes. W_Cobb 4-15. L_Plutko 4-3. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (3), Mullins (1).