England-India 3rd Test Scoreboard

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the first day of the third test between England and India at Trent Bridge:

India 1st Innings

Shikhar Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35

Lokesh Rahul lbw b Woakes 23

Cheteshwar Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14

Virat Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97

Ajinkya Rahane c Cook b Broad 81

Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Anderson 18

Rishabh Pant not out 22

Extras: (12b, 4lb, 1w) 17

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 307

Overs: 87

Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-65, 3-82, 4-241, 5-279, 6-307.

To bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowling: James Anderson 22-8-52-1, Stuart Broad 21-6-64-1, Ben Stokes 15-1-54-0, Chris Woakes 20-2-75-3, Adil Rashid 9-0-46-1.

Toss: England

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

TV umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New ZeaIand.