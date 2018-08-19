England-India 3rd Test Scoreboard

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the first day of the third test between England and India at Trent Bridge:
|India 1st Innings
Shikhar Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 35
Lokesh Rahul lbw b Woakes 23
Cheteshwar Pujara c Rashid b Woakes 14
Virat Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 97
Ajinkya Rahane c Cook b Broad 81
Hardik Pandya c Buttler b Anderson 18
Rishabh Pant not out 22
Extras: (12b, 4lb, 1w) 17
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 307
Overs: 87
Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-65, 3-82, 4-241, 5-279, 6-307.
To bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bowling: James Anderson 22-8-52-1, Stuart Broad 21-6-64-1, Ben Stokes 15-1-54-0, Chris Woakes 20-2-75-3, Adil Rashid 9-0-46-1.
Toss: England
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
TV umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New ZeaIand.