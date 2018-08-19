  1. Home
  2. World

Waring, Aiken share 3rd-round lead at Nordea Masters

By  Associated Press
2018/08/19 01:21
British golfer Paul Waring considers his putt on the 18th hole during the second day of Nordea Masters at Hills Golf Club in Molndal, Sweden, on Frida

British golfer Paul Waring considers his putt on the 18th hole during the second day of Nordea Masters at Hills Golf Club in Molndal, Sweden, on Frida

Britain's Scott Jamieson on the 6th hole during the third day of Nordea Masters at Hills Golf Club in Molndal, Sweden, Saturday Aug. 18, 2018. (Anders

Britain's Scott Jamieson on the 6th hole during the third day of Nordea Masters at Hills Golf Club in Molndal, Sweden, Saturday Aug. 18, 2018. (Anders

MOLNDAL, Sweden (AP) — Paul Waring of England and Thomas Aiken of South Africa share the lead, three shots clear of their rivals, after the third round of the Nordea Masters on the European Tour on Saturday.

Waring was tied for first place with Scott Jamieson after the second round and shot a 1-under 69.

While Jamieson (75) slipped down the leaderboard, Aiken caught up Waring after shooting 67 — despite three straight bogeys from No. 15. He bounced back by making birdie at the last.

Thorbjorn Olesen (67) and Marc Warren (66) are tied for third.