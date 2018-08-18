BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|x-Washington
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|x-Connecticut
|20
|13
|.606
|2
|Chicago
|12
|20
|.375
|9½
|New York
|7
|26
|.212
|15
|Indiana
|5
|27
|.156
|16½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|25
|8
|.758
|—
|x-Los Angeles
|19
|14
|.576
|6
|x-Phoenix
|19
|14
|.576
|6
|x-Minnesota
|17
|16
|.515
|8
|x-Dallas
|15
|18
|.455
|10
|Las Vegas
|14
|19
|.424
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Friday's Games
Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79
Washington 69, Los Angeles 67
Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102
Seattle 85, New York 77
Phoenix 104, Atlanta 95
|Saturday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled