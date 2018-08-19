  1. Home
Taiwan signs MOU with US university on talent recruitment

The Ministry of Economic Affairs signed an agreement with the University of California Irvine on talent recruitment and academic-industry exchange

By  Central News Agency
2018/08/19 09:20
(Image from UCI Youtube page)

LOS ANGELES (CNA) -- Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has signed an memorandum of understanding with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) on bilateral cooperation in the areas of talent recruitment and academia-industry exchanges.

The MOU was signed by Chang Ming-pin (張銘斌), director general of the MOEA's Department of Investment Services, and Gary Matkin, UCI's vice provost for career pathways and dean of Continuing Education, at a ceremony on the UCI campus on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles.

Under the MOU, the university will provide its students and alumni with information about Taiwan enterprises seeking to recruit talent, the office said.

UCI will also make space available on its campus for recruitment missions from Taiwan, while the MOEA will help arrange visits to Taiwan enterprises by UCI delegations, according to the statement.

The MOU will be beneficial to both sides as it will open up more opportunities for UCI alumni interested in working in Taiwan, while UCI will help Taiwanese businesses train and recruit talent, said Wang Tyng-hwa (王廷驊), economic division chief of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles. 
UCI
Ministry of Economic Affairs
MOEA
talent
California
university
MoU

