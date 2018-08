SYDNEY (AP) — New Zealand beat Australia 38-13 in the first Bledisloe Cup test, and opening match of the Rugby Championship, on Saturday:

New Zealand 38 (Waisake Naholo 2, Aaron Smith, Jack Goodhue, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick tries; Beauden Barrett 4 conversions), Australia 13 (Jack Maddocks try; Bernard Foley conversion, penalty; Reece Hodge penalty). HT: 5-6.