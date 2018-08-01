  1. Home
Woman finds secret camera inside Starbucks Taiwan restroom

Police are looking for a man in his 60s who appeared in footage from the gender-neutral toilet

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/18 19:53
A Starbucks outlet in Taipei.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A woman visiting a Starbucks outlet in Taipei City’s Neihu District found a hidden camera inside a toilet which might have taken 7,000 pictures of more than a hundred women, reports said Saturday.

Going through surveillance cameras at the coffee shop, police had begun to focus their investigation on a man in his sixties, the Apple Daily reported.

A woman discovered the camera when she became aware of a flash while she was inside a toilet, the report said. She looked around and found a working miniature camera.

On its memory card, police saw that more than 7,000 pictures had been taken of at least 100 women, but also of the culprit, which helped them compare with the footage from the store’s surveillance system, the Apple Daily reported.

The fact that the restrooms were gender-neutral had made the job easier for the suspect, police said, adding that they were confident they could bring him in for questioning within days.
hidden camera
Starbucks
Starbucks Taiwan

