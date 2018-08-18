TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In response to a recent study suggesting an array of U.S. cereal products contain the cancer-linked “glyphosate,” an active ingredient used in the popular herbicide “Roundup,” Taiwan health officials said today that the country does not import products involved in the study.

An examination of import records indicated that none of the dozens of oat cereals, oatmeal, granola and snack bars products sampled in the study have been imported from the U.S. since January 1, 2017, noted Wei Jen-ting (魏任廷), an official of Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration.

Dangerous levels of the weedkiller glyphosate have been found in 43 out of 45 popular cereals and oats available in the U.S. market in a study conducted by the U.S.-based public health organization Environmental Working Group, reported the Guardian.

The products allegedly posing health risks to children are sold under some of the most well-known brands in the industry, including Quaker, Kellogg’s and General Mills, the report wrote.

Wei ensured the public of the safety of cereal and oat goods on the market, as Taiwan implements strict border inspection measures on such products. Oat items had in the past been barred from entering Taiwan for containing pesticide traces, he added.

The chemical glyphosate, despite having been listed by WHO as a carcinogen, is a legal ingredient for herbicides in the U.S. and EU and is regarded as having low toxicity, said Dr. Yen Tzung-hai (顏宗海) of Clinical Poison Center at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

About one third of glyphosate present in foods consumed will be digested, while the rest will be removed from the human body through renal filtration as the substance is soluble in water, remarked Yen.

Read more:

Taiwan discourages use of herbicide ‘Roundup’ involved in cancer of US groundskeeper