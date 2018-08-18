NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England will bowl first under cloudy skies after captain Joe Root won the toss before the start of the third cricket test against India at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

All-rounder Ben Stokes is back for England after being found not guilty of affray in a Bristol court in midweek. He replaces Sam Curran in the only change to the side.

India has made three changes, with opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and 20-year-old debutant wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant coming in for Murali Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik.

England leads the five-match series 2-0.

Teams:

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.